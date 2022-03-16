Mental health bill consultation complete

Health minister says alleged suicide victim was “crying out for years” but the system was not “proactive”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has completed consultation on its new Mental Health Act and is awaiting final approval from the Attorney General’s Office and Cabinet before it can be laid in Parliament.

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville gave an update on the initiative to repeal the Mental Health Act and improve it with more progressive policies, ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

He again pointed to the scenes of psychosis that can be witnessed on the streets of the country on a daily basis.

“You will see mental health staring you right in the face,” Darville said.

Darville also pointed to the alleged suicide of 25-year-old Carissa Culmer, who went viral last year after recording a Facebook live speaking about the alleged domestic abuse she suffered.

“It’s very unfortunate with the suicide victim but she’s been crying out for years and our system was not proactive and our mental health legislation needed immediate improvement so we can find avenues to assist people who find themselves with severe clinical depression, psychiatric illnesses, and individuals who are walking our street that is just completely out of it. Meanwhile we are just passing as if everything is okay.”

He said: “It’s not okay. It’s the responsibility of government to respond and we intend to respond in short order.”

The health and wellness minister said the bill needed proper consultation.

“That Is completed and I’m certain that very shortly that will come to Parliament, we will debate it and we will put the necessary measures inlace to help individuals who suffer from mental illness,” Darville said.

There has been numerous calls to action for officials to move on mental health concerns throughout the country with the issue compounded by back-to-back devastating hurricanes and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre has a moratorium in place that governs forensic admissions, though the SRC makes weekly visits to assess and treat patients at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.