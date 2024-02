NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Brothers of The Bahamas Men Mobilization are hosting a “Men’s Mobilization March” on April 28, 2024 on all family islands in an effort to galvanize Bahamian men across the nation to march in solidarity to confront the surge of violence in country.

Bahamas Harvest Church Senior Pastor Mario Moxey says the organization will host a series of events to engage the community.

These events include a speech competition and song writing competition, he said.