Men shot and killed hours apart

Murder count stands at 15 for 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were shot and killed and a third injured in separate incidents just hours apart last night.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting around 7pm on Blue Hill Road found the body of a man lying on the street with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was walking along the western side of the street when a small Japanese vehicle pulled up alongside him.

A man exited the car armed with a gun and shot the victim, who was said to be in his 20s.

While the man’s identity was not released, Eyewitness News understands the victim is Jermaine Smith.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

Around 10.45pm, police said a man was shot dead and another injured on Pond Court, Black Village.

The condition of the surviving victim was unknown.

Details on the shooting was sketchy.

Police appealed for anyone with information on either incident to contact them.

The killings last night marked the 14th and 15th murders for the year.

This time last year, there were 18 murders in The Bahamas.

This represents a 16 percent decline in murders compared to last year.