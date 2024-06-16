Men on Jet Ski rob business

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are searching for two (2) male suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday 15th June, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 5:00 p.m., two males, operating a jet ski, arrived at a business establishment docked at East Bay Street.

It is reported that one of the males entered the establishment, brandished a firearm and robbed the establishment of a large sum of cash.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene on the jet ski, headed towards Montague Beach.