Men charged with fraud using RBC cheques granted bail

\NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 38-year-old man facing multiple counts of fraud in connection with over $575,000 had his bail set at $200,000 with two sureties during his arraignment yesterday.

Prosecutors alleged that on December 13, 2021, Javardo Moss of Yamacraw Road committed fraud when he allegedly used a certain forged document and a Royal Bank of Canada Bahamas cheque in the account of $195,056, and withdrew the funds on Sun Oil Limited’s account.

He was also charged with uttering a forged document and fraud by false pretenses in connection with the December 2021 incident.

Moss was also accused of using a forged document to draw $187,640 on Sun Oil’s account of December 24.

It is alleged that he withdraw another $193,800 on January 17, 2022, on Sun Oil’s account using an RBC cheque.

Moss was also charged with multiple counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged that between December 13, 2021, and December 24, 2021, Moss laundered funds in the amount of approximately $600,000 obtained from the Bank of The Bahamas, the proceeds of crime: $6,030 on December 16; 6,735.52 on December 20; $10,000 to obtain a 2014 Buick Lacrosse on December 22; $11,108.20 to obtain five motor vehicles from SBT Company Limited on December 21, $50,000 on December 20; $134,970 on December 16; $187,640 between December 24-29, and $195,056 between December 13 and December 15, 2021.

Moss was also accused of laundering funds totaling $247,308.40 in six transactions between January 4, 2022, and January 14, 2022, from the Bank of The Bahamas, the proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, Wilton Saunders, 37, of Stack Street, who is a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine, was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and attempted fraud by false pretenses.

Prosecutors alleged that Saunders and Moss on January 17, 2022, and January 20, 2022, agreed to commit fraud, and on January 20, 2022, the pair did attempt to defraud Bank of The Bahamas on Shirley Street of $193,800 by means of false pretenses.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Moss, who was represented by Craig Butler, was granted $200,000 bail with two sureties.

Saunders, who was represented by Marion Gray, was granted $9,000 bail with two sureties.

As a part of their bail, both men have to report to Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Friday and Monday.

The matter resumes on April 6.