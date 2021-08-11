MEMORIALIZED: Founding father Hanna to replace queen on Bahamian $100 bill

New bill will begin being distributed in 2022

Hanna’s family thanks nation for “allowing AD Hanna to serve”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The face of former Governor General and Deputy Prime Minister the late Arthur D Hanna will replace the image of Queen Elizabeth II from the Bahamian $100 bill, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.

The announcement comes a week after Hanna, the father of Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, died at home at the age of 93.

He served as the seventh governor general of The Bahamas between 2003 and 2012 and also served as deputy prime minister from 1967 to 1984 and a member of Parliament from 1960 to 1999 — more than 32 years.

During yesterday’s emergency sitting of Parliament amidst a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, members of the House of Assembly stood to observe a moment of silence for Hanna.

The prime minister once again offered condolences to Hanna’s family, insisting that The Bahamas has lost a giant.

“While his family has lost a father through bloodline, the nation has lost a founding father,” Minnis said.

“…Many of our national institutions and progressive national policies are the hallmark of his advocacy for Bahamianization.”

He highlighted Hanna’s fight for equality and social justice and his commitment to the poor, vulnerable and downtrodden.

“We are inspired by his legacy and by his constant and unshakable faith in Bahamians,” Minnis continued.

“So that we can remember the contributions of the honorable AD Hanna, a new $100 bill bearing the face of AD Hanna replacing that of the queen will commence to be issued in The Bahamas in 2022.”

In 1967, following the attainment of majority rule, Hanna was appointed deputy premier and later deputy prime minister, a position he would continue to hold without interruption until his resignation from the Cabinet in 1984. He was re-elected to office in 1968, 1972, 1977, 1982 and 1987. He was defeated in 1992.

Hanna also served as minister of education; minister of trade and industry; minister of home affairs, with responsibility for immigration; and minister of finance, with added responsibility for the public service.

Despite being offered a knighthood from the queen, Hanna refused the British honors and advocated for a Bahamian honors system.

The prime minister said the government is in dialogue with Hanna’s family for a safe funeral that will be fitting to honor the former head of state.

In a statement yesterday, Hanna’s family offered their thanks and gratitude to the government for recognizing his contribution to the birth and development of the Bahamian Nation.

“Our father would have been humbled and reluctant to be the recipient of such an honor. His service was above self,” the statement read.

“He was unequivocal in his belief that no Bahamian should be as interlopers at home or abroad in the common quest.

“We thank the people of The Bahamas for allowing AD Hanna to serve.”