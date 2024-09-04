Members of Adderley’s World Famous Valley Boys say Minister Bowleg out of order

“This marriage is over.” – Patrick Adderley on Valley Boys split

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Senior Management Team member of the World Famous Valley Boys Patrick Adderley took exception to Culture Minister Mario Bowleg holding off on seed funds for the Valley Boys Junkanoo group until after a meeting on Sunday.

An ultimate decision is expected to be made then on which faction will get the funds.

Bowleg revealed government’s position on the matter on Tuesday afternoon, adding that it’s being done in an attempt to get both sides of the divide on the same page.

Bowleg is hoping for a truce as he insisted that government will not issue seed funding to two Junkanoo groups identifying themselves by the same name.

Adderley noted that “the minister was advised on many fronts to not get involved in this.”

Adderley further argued: “We presented the documentation to the government, we should have received the seed funding. It is not his place to play match-maker.”

Despite Bowleg’s hopes for both sides to put their differences aside and move forward, Adderley argues that “this marriage is finished.”