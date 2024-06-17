Me’kell Hanna secures 2024 Neil C. Ellis Excellence Award

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Me’kell Hanna emerged victorious as the 2024 winner of the Neil C. Ellis Excellence Award, becoming the latest inductee into the prestigious Neil C. Ellis Circle of Excellence.

The competition, held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, saw three female finalists presenting their speeches before a packed audience and a panel of judges, including His Grace Bishop Neil C. Ellis, his wife Lady Patrice Ellis, and their son Johnathon.

The theme, “A Better Bimini Begins with Me,” inspired contestants to envision and articulate their dreams for the island’s future. Spectators experienced Bimini through the eyes of 10-year-olds, sharing their hopes and aspirations. After the speeches, the nominees participated in a “Meet the Candidates” segment, engaging in unscripted banter with the event’s MC, Pastor Kellen Russel. This segment included community involvement, with attendees casting digital votes, resulting in Alajah Rolle winning the People’s Choice Award.

In the final judging, Rayden Saunders, unable to deliver his speech, finished as the third runner-up. Hemani Smith captured the second runner-up trophy, while Alajah Rolle secured the first runner-up position. Ultimately, Me’kell Hanna was declared the 2024 winner of the Neil C. Ellis Award of Excellence, joining the Circle of Excellence alongside 2022 inductee DeShawn Cooper.

The winners received various prizes, including cash donations, placement trophies, and smart devices courtesy of BTC. Me’kell Hanna also received a full scholarship to Gateway Academy, a mentorship program, access to Bishop Ellis for guidance, a weekend stay at a Nassau resort, and meetings with the Prime Minister and Minister of Education.

Bishop Ellis emphasized the importance of preparation and oratory skills, sharing how these skills earned him a life-changing scholarship 52 years ago. He expressed his commitment to mentoring Bimini’s youth, praising the achievements of the contestants and highlighting the event’s future at Resorts World Bimini.

Planning for next year’s event is already underway, promising continued inspiration and excellence.