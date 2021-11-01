Medical supplies from Chinese govt will aid in COVID-19 fight, says MOH

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said the latest donation of medical equipment from the People’s Republic of China will go a long way in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the statement during the signing ceremony of a handover certificate transferring medical equipment to the Ministry of Health on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the ministry on Meeting Street. The ceremony was also addressed by the Philip Brave Davis, prime minister; and Dai Qingli, ambassador, People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas. Officials from both sides were in attendance.

Friday’s donation is the seventh batch of medical supplies and equipment offered by the Chinese government to The Bahamas since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Included are 10 high-flow oxygen machines, 30 patient monitors and 10 portable ventilators to assist patients with respiratory and other COVID-19-related issues.

Darville told the Chinese ambassador: “You come at a time when we were assessing the weaknesses that have emerged from this global disease. COVID-19 has revealed shortages in manpower, weakness in our health infrastructure and worsening health of our citizens because of deferred care.

“COVID-19 has brought the need for further resources.”

He observed that some of those weaknesses are a shortage of nurses who are highly skilled in emergency conditions and caring for the unique needs of COVID-19 patients; and a shortage of medical equipment.

“You would recall that during the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult to receive medical supplies because there were interruptions in shipments. We were concerned about acquiring masks to protect our medical personnel,” Darville said.

“The People’s Republic of China came to our rescue to offer masks to The Bahamas. You were also there to provide medical supplies and equipment.”

To the overall donations so far, Darville said The Bahamas is thankful to China, which is also fighting challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, we appreciate how you have exhibited the supreme traits of the Good Samaritan coming to the assistance of a country in need. With our friendship, may we work shoulder to shoulder to ensure our people have what they need to survive and remain safe.”

Darville also told the ambassador that it is a goal of the ministry to have 200,000 Bahamians and residents vaccinated by end of the year.

Ambassador Dai also underscored the importance of relations between both countries.

“Let me underscore how much we hope to work for new progress of China-Bahamas relations,” she said. “We live in an inter-connected world, a community with a shared future for humanity.

“This virus is our common enemy. China has been providing assistance in vaccines and medical supplies to more than 100 countries. As a responsible global citizen, we will certainly do more to help our fellow human beings.”