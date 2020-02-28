Medical expert questioned over Fox Hill mass shooting injuries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – One of the survivors of the 2013 Fox Hill mass shooting sustained gunshot injuries to her left thigh, chest and both breasts, just nearly avoiding any vital organs, according to a medical expert.

Jermaine Curry, Peter Rolle and Justin Williams are accused of murdering Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric Morrison and Shenique Sands on December 27, 2013.

The trio has also been charged for the attempted murder of Chino Davis, Janet Davis, John Davis, Benjamin Demeritte, Samuel Ferguson, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor, on the same day.

Testifying before Supreme Court Justice Fraser, Dr. Justin Albury told the court that on the day of the incident he treated Janet Davis’ “life threatening injuries”.

Albury said while the injuries were serious, Davis’ thoracic cavity was not undermined, with no injury to her chest wall where vital organs were.

He told the court that had it not been for the medical treatment Davis could have possibly died.

The defense objected multiple times to the Crown’s line of questioning, insisting that certain questions put forth to Albury were impermissible to ask in front of the jury.

The defense also claimed that the witness was giving evidence for which there had been no disclosure.

During cross examination, Albury was asked to confirmed that he filled out parts a Royal Bahamas Police Force hospital form for the patient, but did not know who wrote the other parts of the document.

When asked about a specific notation on that document indicating that the injuries were “not likely” to result in death, there was a continuous back and forth between the family medicine expert and the defense counsel.

Albury maintained that Davis had life threatening injuries in terms of her prognosis of death, and was treated to ensure there was no loss of life.

Curry is being represented by attorney Murrio Ducille, Rolle is represented by Sonia Timothy, and Williams is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson.