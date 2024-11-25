McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes Senior Partner, John F. Wilson, K.C., achieves recognition in global legal directories

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes (MB&H) has announced that its Senior Partner, John F. Wilson, K.C., has been ranked in the top tier of Chambers, Chambers High Net Worth, The Legal 500, and IFLR1000—four of the world’s most esteemed legal directories. This notable achievement distinguishes Mr. Wilson as one of the only attorneys in The Bahamas to accomplish this extraordinary milestone.

“The legal profession demands unwavering commitment, and I am proud to contribute to advancing standards of excellence locally and internationally,” said Mr. Wilson. “Being recognized by these leading legal directories is an honor and it reflects not just my efforts, but the exceptional support and collaboration of the team at McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes.”

Chambers and Partners, a world-renowned legal directory, ranks leading law firms and lawyers in over 180 jurisdictions. This year, Mr. Wilson earned a Global Guide ‘Band 1’ ranking in General Business Law: Dispute Resolution and a High Net Worth Guide ‘Band 1’ ranking in Offshore: Trusts. The firm also retained its ‘Band 1’ rating in Chambers’ High Net Worth guide.

The Legal 500, a trusted legal industry benchmarking organization, named Mr. Wilson a ‘Leading Partner’ in the Caribbean and recognized the firm for its outstanding work in Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Corporate Law.

Most recently, IFLR1000, the guide to the world’s leading financial and corporate law firms and lawyers, ranked McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes as a ‘Top Tier’ firm and awarded Mr. Wilson with the prestigious ‘Highly Regarded Lawyer’ ranking, further solidifying his status as a global leader.

An accomplished commercial litigator, Mr. Wilson is celebrated for his problem-solving expertise and persuasive advocacy. As a distinguished King’s Counsel at the Bahamian Bar, his insights are highly sought by institutional trustees, high-net-worth individuals, and investors worldwide.