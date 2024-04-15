McAlpine: ‘I Stayed Silent, But I Never Left The People’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Grand Bahama Member of Parliament for Pineridge Frederick McAlpine said he will not be aligning himself with any particular political party for the upcoming General Election and intends on throwing his hat back into the political ring as an independent candidate; his comments were made on the sidelines of a press conference he held Monday morning to address the ongoing public row between government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

After splitting from the Free National Movement (FNM) under the Minnis administration; McAlpine ran in the 2021 General Election as an independent candidate in Pineridge but lost to the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Ginger Moxey.

Although he suffered a crushing defeat at the polls, the former politician maintained that he has ‘never left frontline politics,’ but simply chose to ‘stay quiet.’