MATERNAL FEAR: Expectant mother afraid to have baby at PMH amid horror stories of infant deaths

“Public healthcare is supposed to be safe; I’d rather have the baby in my mother’s bathtub”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With just a few more months left in her pregnancy, one expectant mother said she is afraid to have her baby delivered at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) after hearing the most recent stories of women who have had bad experiences at the facility.

Anne Adderley, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, is nearing the end of her second trimester and is expected to have her baby in January.

Her anxiety comes amidst renewed concerns surrounding the treatment of women at the PMH Maternity Ward.

Adderley, who is expecting her second child, said while she gave birth to her first nearly 10 years ago at the same facility, she cannot ignore the “noise in the market”.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the mother shared: “So far, I’ve actually had a few panic attacks because it’s one story and then a few days later it’s another story; and then COVID is a whole different ball game to deal with — procedures would be different, you have to wear a mask while delivering, which is understandable, but those thoughts get overwhelming at a point and it’s a lot to think about.”

She explained that she had a good experience with her first child, having had nurses who were patient and talked her through the process, even though there were still horror stories back then.

She said her fears are also caused by the challenges at the hospital due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with workers being overworked, burnt out and more cautious to avoid exposing their own families.

“My anticipation is just a little bit anxiety-ridden. You’re far away from your family. No one is in the room with you. It’s a lot to think about,” Adderley said.

“I can’t be sure I will experience what I experienced the first time. I don’t want to go. I actually told my mother I would rather sit in her bathtub and have the baby at home and then call EMTs.”

The expectant mother said while it would be ideal for her to have her baby privately, she will find out whether she has the funds to do so when the time comes.

“Anyone that is able to go private, I’d advise they do,” she continued.

“But the public system is supposed to be able to accommodate mothers and mothers-to-be.

“It is a sad day when you are a citizen of this country and you have to be afraid of what is made available to you publicly, and that’s where the problem lies.”

Adderley insisted that an overhaul of the Maternity Ward’s administration must be done, including sensitivity training for nurses and midwives.

“You are dealing with people’s lives; they need empathy and compassion, along with your professionalism,” she said.

She added that while healthcare workers may be desensitized to those incidents after seeing them every day, they have a duty to be in the moment with their patients.

“Not every life can be saved, but in the midst of losing my child, why should I also be under emotional duress because you’re cold-hearted and unwilling to help me or unwilling to soothe me in any way?

“That’s making my trauma 10 times worse than it has to be.”

In a message to other mothers who are also getting ready to give birth, Adderley urged: “Try not to panic. Try not to go in there with a negative mindset. If you’re in the middle of a negative experience, don’t give up.”

There has been a recent bout of allegations on social media from women who claim they have had horrific experiences at PMH — many revealing that they have lost children in the process.

A small group of protesters, including attorney Maria Daxon, gathered outside the House of Assembly yesterday holding signs demanding fair treatment of mothers-to-be and requesting to see Health Minister Dr Michael Darville over maternity issues.

Darville spoke to the matter in the House, and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has advised that it has implemented an internal inquiry process to identify deficiencies in the delivery of care to patients.