Massive fire breaks out at abandoned GB International Bazaar building

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Firefighters are investing the cause of a massive blaze at the abandoned International Bazaar building yesterday morning.

Fire Services received a report of the building fire shortly after 6am, and met a section fully engulfed in flames. “Due to the magnitude of the fire, additional resources of fire trucks were contacted from Borco and Shipyard,” said Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder. “The fire was extinguished. There were no physical injuries reported and no reported damages to active businesses in the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”

Yesterday, Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey praised the public-private partnership with the Grand Bahama Shipyard and Buckeye Bahamas Hub.

“I am advised that the Grand Bahama Shipyard and Buckeye responded immediately and dispatched fire trucks to the International Bazaar, bringing additional water to assist fire fighters in containing the blaze,” Moxey said.

“A relay water system was assembled connecting the Grand Bahama Fire Services truck to Buckeye and Grand Bahama Shipyard trucks, to quickly provide additional water and increase the water pressure flowing to fire hoses. As firefighters worked feverishly to contain the blaze, I prayed for their safety and I am thankful to the Grand Bahama Shipyard and Buckeye for their quick response and much needed assistance.”

Moxey continued: “This is public-private partnership at its best. Under the Christie Administration, a new fire station was built, and fire trucks purchased, to ensure that our firemen were equipped. My Ministry will immediately review all aspects of this catastrophe with the relevant authorities to formulate a plan that will bring a resolution to the recurring issues encountered by Grand Bahama Fire Services.”