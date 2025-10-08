Masked men rob man of vehicle, cash, and personals in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Abaco are actively investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred on Tuesday, 7th October 2025, on Earnest Dean Highway.

The initial report revealed that shortly after 2:00 a.m., a male was sitting in a Grey Chevy Impala when a red Japanese vehicle pulled up next to him, and two masked gunmen exited the vehicle.

These culprits then robbed him of a large quantity of cash, jewelry, and his vehicle before making good their escape in an unknown direction.

The investigation continues.