Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Masked gunman robs pedestrian at gunpoint in Millar’s Heights

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery in Millar’s Heights after a man was held at gunpoint and robbed while walking along London Avenue on Wednesday night.
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. when the victim was approached by a masked man armed with a firearm. The suspect, described as wearing a long-sleeve dark blue shirt and blue jeans, robbed the victim of his wallet containing cash and other personal belongings.
The assailant then fled the area on foot, heading south towards Cowpen Road. Police investigations are ongoing. Authorities are appealing to members of the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture