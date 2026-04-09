Masked gunman robs pedestrian at gunpoint in Millar’s Heights

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery in Millar’s Heights after a man was held at gunpoint and robbed while walking along London Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. when the victim was approached by a masked man armed with a firearm. The suspect, described as wearing a long-sleeve dark blue shirt and blue jeans, robbed the victim of his wallet containing cash and other personal belongings.

The assailant then fled the area on foot, heading south towards Cowpen Road. Police investigations are ongoing. Authorities are appealing to members of the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).