Masked Gunman Robs Couple in Yellow Elder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two people sitting in a vehicle outside a Melvern Road residence were held at gunpoint during an armed robbery in the Yellow Elder community on Wednesday night.

Police say the pair — a man and a woman — were approached around 8:30 p.m. by a masked gunman who pulled a firearm and demanded their valuables. The victims complied, handing over two cell phones, before the suspect fled west from the scene.

No injuries were reported, and police investigations into the incident are ongoing.