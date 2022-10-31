Maritime Sector Skills Council tapped for development program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Skills for Current and Future Jobs in The Bahamas, a $50-million initiative of the Government of The Bahamas and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), recently announced the formation of the Maritime Sector Skills Council.

According to a press release, the ‘Skills for Current and Future Jobs in The Bahamas’ program is a five-year initiative created to increase the employability of Bahamians and improve their access to quality local jobs.

This is the first official council of industry experts that will advise on the skills “that are requested by the industry and should be included in the apprenticeship training process”.

It went on to note that “the sector skills councils are also a key sustainable development component of the industries beyond the life of the program”,

The program reportedly consists of apprenticeship training and investments in infrastructure and software for the Ministry of Labour. In the press release, three high-growth sectors were identified as having the greatest need for local labour: maritime, medical and allied services, and information and communications technology (ICT).

These sectors will participate in the Bahamas Apprenticeship Program which includes both technical and on-the-job training in the respective sectors. The Maritime Sector Skills Council is composed of these members from the maritime industry: Lieutenant Delvonne Duncombe, Royal Bahamas Defence Force; Don Forbes, Grand Bahama Shipyard; Richard McCombe, Arawak Port Development; Dr. Brenda Cleare, LJM Maritime Academy; Captain Elvin Taylor, The Mailboat Association; Doug Cowper, Tropical Shipping Company; and Chandler Sands, Aquamarine Agency.

According to Reginald Saunders, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Labour, the Skills for Current and Future Jobs in The Bahamas program is an important part of the Ministry’s mandate to match Bahamian job-seekers with employment opportunities.

“The maritime industry is one of the fastest growing industries in The Bahamas. There are jobs available but it is challenging for employers to find Bahamians who are qualified to fill those jobs,” said Saunders.

“The Maritime Sector Skills Council will play a critical role in ensuring that the Bahamas Apprenticeship Program provides relevant training and that the graduates of the program have the necessary skills to succeed in the maritime industry now and in the future.”

The Bahamas Apprenticeship Program will begin in 2020 with a Maritime Apprenticeship Program to be announced and a Pre-Apprenticeship Program scheduled to begin in January. The Pre-Apprenticeship Program is for people between 16-26 years old who require assistance to meet the qualifications needed for entry to a sector Apprenticeship Program.

“In addition to basic numeracy and literacy skills, the Pre-Apprenticeship Program will teach soft skills such as communication, conflict resolution, and time management,” the release read.

To find out more information about the Skills for Current and Future Jobs in The Bahamas program and to apply for the Pre-Apprenticeship Program please call the Department of Labour at (242) 302-2550 or visit www.bahamas.gov.bs/labour.