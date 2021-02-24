Marina chief “disconcerted” by new Customs Dept boating fee collection portal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Association of The Bahamas Marinas (ABM) president said yesterday it was “disconcerting” that the industry’s own online portal for collecting boating fees has apparently been pushed aside for one newly launched by the Customs Department.

Customs yesterday announced its own electronic submission portal for cruising permit applications.

Peter Maury told Eyewitness News: “At this point, we’re not sure what part we’ll play. We came out with ours before that and the Ministry of Finance signed an agreement with the marina association to collect cruising permits, the charter license and charter fees. We put the portal and everything together and launched it.

“Just last week, Customs said that they were launching their portal. I don’t know where that puts us. They were going to let us know to what degree the ABM participates.”

He added: “I hope they reconsider allowing us to have our portal. People were paying through the portal and then suddenly Customs won’t accept it, even though we have a contract and license through Ministry of Finance.

“It’s very disconcerting to the industry.”

In a press release yesterday, it was noted that to supplement the work being done by the Customs Department, the Ministry of Finance is also working with other government agencies, including the Port Department and Fisheries, along with private-sector service providers to develop additional payment and licensing solutions.

“These will similarly cover fees associated with the boating and fishing industry, including yacht charter fees,” the release stated.

“The delivery of other payment and licensing solutions by authorized digital solution providers in the private sector is soon to be announced.”

The Bahamas Customs and Excise Department said its Cruising Permit Module is expected to dramatically improve the processing time for boaters when clearing Customs at the various ports of entry across The Bahamas, with boaters now able to complete and submit declaration forms and make payment in advance of arrival.