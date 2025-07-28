Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Welcomes New Executive Chef Jose Francois

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has officially announced the appointment of renowned chef, Jose Francois, as its new Executive Chef. With four decades of international culinary expertise, Francois brings a fresh vision and a deep commitment to celebrating Bahamian flavors at the world-class resort in the heart of the Caribbean.

Francois offers firsthand knowledge of both island resort operations and the Margaritaville brand, having most recently served as Executive Chef for two years at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Known for his dedication to authentic cuisine and sustainable ingredients, Francois plans to showcase local flavors and traditional dishes on his menus. He’s also a respected leader, committed to developing his team, and believes “passion creates the best food.”

“What most excites me is the opportunity to learn something new and to work with local products that support both the environment and the community,” said Francois. “I look forward to building a great team and creating unique dining experiences for the resort’s guests.”

Francois will oversee the resort’s four main dining concepts:

JWB Prime Steak and Seafood: The resort’s signature fine dining concept, JWB offers a contemporary menu of prime steaks, fresh local seafood, sushi, and a raw bar, all paired with world-class wines and hand-crafted cocktails.

Vacation Cafe: Relaxed all-day dining with dishes inspired by local Bahamian cuisine.

Frank & Lola’s Pizza: Italian traditions like pasta and pizza, that are not so common to see in The Bahamas.

Wasabi Joe’s Sushi Bar: Fresh, local seafood expertly prepared in front of guests and served with premium sake and spectacular ocean views.

Additionally, Francois will manage room service, two on-site food trucks, and banquet operations for meetings and special events.

A native of France with Spanish heritage, Francois began his culinary career at age 16, apprenticing in the French Alps. Over the next 43 years, he honed his craft in acclaimed kitchens across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Caribbean. In 1997, he earned his first Executive Chef role at the celebrated La Cala Resort in Spain. His impressive resume includes additional culinary leadership roles with global hospitality groups such as Hyatt, Sandals, and Hilton.

“We can’t wait to see what new innovations and culinary perspectives Chef Francois brings to the table,” added Shirlen Godet, Marketing Manager at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau. “His extensive background, creativity, and commitment to authenticity promise to elevate our culinary offerings and deliver unforgettable dining experiences for our guests.”