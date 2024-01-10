Marathon Bahamas to generate $1.5 million economic injection

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marathon Bahamas organizers anticipate that this year’s event will have a significant economic impact, estimating it to be around $1.5 million.

The marathon is set to draw participants from 26 countries worldwide as it makes its comeback ‘back to the road’ after a hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexia Coakley, Vice-President of Corporate Communications for Sunshine Holdings Ltd, told Eyewitness News: “For the marathon, we have upwards of about 150 marathon runners, 400 plus half marathon runners, and about 100 relays teams who will participate in those events, which total upward of 650 participants. Thirty-one percent of them are locals, and about 69 percent are international, which is very significant.”

She added: “This event draws a number of persons from around the world to our beautiful country and we are very proud of that. The average length of stay of these persons is roughly three nights. There are some 26 countries represented, including the US, Canada, Trinidad, Tonga, The Netherlands, Cuba, Austria, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Luxenberg, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. Runners are coming from 29 states in the US and six Canadian provinces.”

Coakley noted that this year’s event will also feature a large contingent from Jamaica.

“We have a large contingent from Jamacia this year who will run to celebrate the life of Jill Stewart, a Bahamian and the late wife of Sandals Resorts International executive chairman Adam Stewart, who lost her battle to cancer last year,” said Coakley.

“We are very pleased to welcome that group and to see what Sandals is doing in memory of such a fine lady.”

According to Coakley, some 1,500 persons will participate in the Pink Run, formerly known as the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure.

“We are happy to bring that back. We had virtual iterations during the pandemic, but we are happy to bring the race back to the road. There is a great deal of energy behind it,” said Coakley, noting that 104 international participants are signed up for the Pink Run.

Marathon Bahamas is in its twelfth running of the marathon, half marathon, and four-person relay. The event takes place at the Western Esplanade at Arawak Cay on January 14.