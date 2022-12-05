Man’s body found in gov’t vehicle in Garden Hills

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The body of a man believed to be in his late 30’s or early 40’s was found in a car in Garden Hills on Saturday morning.

The body was found in a black vehicle that police confirmed belonged to the government of The Bahamas.

Police could not confirm the identity of the man but said that he is a Garden Hills resident.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Terrico Sweeting said police received a call that the body of a man was found lying in a vehicle sometime around 7am.

“The police responded a short time later EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the body lifeless, what we can say is this male seemed to have received some injuries about his body, it appears to be gunshots and the investigation is very active at this time,” Sweeting said.