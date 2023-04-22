Man’s body discovered in abandoned building off Carmichael Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The decomposed body of a man who police believe may have been homeless was discovered in an abandoned building through a tract road just off Carmichael Road yesterday.

Police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said that shortly after 8 am Friday police received reports that the body of a man was found through a tract road just off Carmichael Road.

According to Skippings, foul play is not suspected. She also noted that police were informed that the deceased frequently traversed the area and may have been homeless.

Police are seeking to confirm the man’s identity and are appealing to members of the public who may have a loved one missing to visit the Carmichael Road Police Station.