Man wearing bullet proof vest shot dead by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man wearing a bulletproof vest was shot dead by police who were responding to a robbery early this morning.

Police Press Liaison Superintendent Audley Peters said officers were alerted to an incident on Delancy Street and began canvassing the area shortly after 1 am.

During their patrol of Hospital Lane, the officers reportedly saw a suspect and attempted to engage him when the man allegedly produced a firearm.

Peters said the officers, three of whom were on mobile patrol, produced their service weapons and discharged them hitting the suspect a number of times.

He could not indicate which officers were involved in the shooting, and said the investigation was still in its “early stages”.

The suspect, believed to be in his early 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Peters said a search of the suspect revealed he was wearing a bulletproof vest and a firearm was recovered.

Despite wearing the vest, he said it appeared the suspect was shot in his upper shoulders.

Asked whether police discovered any evidence connecting the man to the Delancy Street robbery, Peters said: “There is no evidence to suggest that at the moment.

“However, the scene speaks to something did occur or was about to occur and the presence of the police averted it or was about to arrest the individual and question him with respect to the incident that actually occurred.”

Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and will launch an investigation for a coroner’s inquest.

There were 21 police-involved shooting incidents that occurred in 2021, 13 of which were fatal.