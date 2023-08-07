Man stabbed by 12-year-old girl following altercation with pregnant tenant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 28-year-old man of Fleming Street is in hospital after a 12-year-old girl stabbed him following an altercation with her pregnant mother according to police.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Saturday.

The victim was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with his female tenant when her 12-year-old daughter struck him multiple times with a knife.

It is reported that prior to the stabbing, the victim physically assaulted the 27-year-old pregnant mother and her daughter after the young girl reported being sexually harassed by the victim. The victim was taken to hospital via EMS where he is listed in stable condition. Investigations continue into this matter.

Police also reported that a 21-year-old male Bahamas Department of Corrections inmate is in hospital after being stabbed on Friday. Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 4 am the victim was involved in a physical altercation with other inmates, which resulted in him being stabbed multiple times.

The inmate was transported to the hospital via EMS where he is listed in serious condition.