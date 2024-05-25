Man stabbed at service station

LocalMay 25, 2024 at 7:18 am Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed while at a service station on the Tonique Williams-Darling on  of Saturday 25th May, 2024, at 2:30 a.m

Preliminary reports indicate that police were alerted of the incident around 2:30 a.m. when the victim, became unconscious at a service station after being stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

He was immediately transported to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention, where his condition is currently serious.

Investigations are ongoing. 

