Man slain in barbershop shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man in his mid-20s was shot and killed while at a barber shop yesterday afternoon.

Superintendent Audley Peters said the man was a patron of the shop sometime before 4pm when an armed man walked in and shot at him.

The barbershop was located on the second floor of a commercial building.

Peters said the victim was able to walk out of the shop but collapsed as he got to the bottom of the stairs.

He was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services.

Peters made a public appeal for members of the community who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information that may assist the ongoing investigation to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, police advised that the “sustained and targeted crime fighting strategy employed by the officers of Operation Ceasefire” led to the removal of an unlicensed firearm from the streets of New Providence and the arrest of a man for possession of dangerous drugs.

On Saturday, a team of officers found an assault rifle with 10 unfired rounds of ammunition in the magazine during a search in the area of Montgomery Avenue off Carmichael Road. While approaching the area, officers observed a group of men gathered under a tree. The men reportedly fled on foot after seeing the officers, and the weapon was discovered following a search of that spot.

In a second incident on Saturday, an officer found 2.5lbs of suspected marijuana while conducting a “warranted search” of a Nissan Cube on Jerome and Edward Avenue. The man occupying the car was arrested and taken into custody. The estimated street value of the suspected drugs is $2,500.

“Again, as we are going to continue to do as a police department, to appeal to persons who are aware of individuals in possession of firearms to report them to their police department,” Peters said at the scene yesterday.

“I also want to encourage the public that police are doing everything within its power. As we would have recently launched operation ceasefire that has already reaped a significant amount of results, where we would have taken 150 rounds already off the street and three firearms. Persons were arrested and they will be brought before the courts within a week following thorough investigations.

Peters added: “So we’re encouraged with the reports we’re seeing, we’re acting on the information, and it’s through partnership with the Bahamian people and capable guardians that we are going to take hand of this criminal activity.”