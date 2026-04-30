Man shot while outside Key West Street home, hospitalized in overnight violence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man is in hospital after being shot while outside his Key West Street residence on Wednesday night, police confirmed.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports from a woman that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, who reported that he had been across the street gathering debris to start a fire.

He told officers that as he returned toward his residence, he heard gunshots and was struck in the buttocks, causing him to collapse.

Emergency Medical Services transported the injured man to hospital. His condition remains unknown.

Investigations continue.