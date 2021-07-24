Man shot to death in Flamingo Gardens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the latest homicide that saw a man killed as he walked along the street in Flamingo Gardens last night.

Initial reports allege the man was walking along Montgomery Avenue shortly after 10pm when he was approached by a man who discharged his weapon in his direction fatally wounding him.

The man was found on the western side of the street unresponsive and suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and following their examination they pronounced the male lifeless.

In other crime news, police arrested five men in separate incidents for possession of unlicensed firearms

The first incident took place shortly after 11pm on Friday.

“Officers from the operation Unit acting on information, went to the parking lot of a business establishment situated on University Drive,” the police report.

“While at the targeted site, the officers conducted a search of two male suspects. As a result, they retrieved a pistol from the pants of one of the males. Both males were arrested and taken into custody. Investigations into this matter continue.”

The second incident took place shortly after 1am today.

It read: “Officers from the Operations Unit executed a search warrant on a business establishment situated on Whites Addition off Kemp Road. During the search, the officers found a pistol. As a result, three males were arrested and taken into custody.”

Investigations into all matters are ongoing.