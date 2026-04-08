Man shot outside Wilson Street home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting incident on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, that left a 50-year-old man hospitalized.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in the area of Oleander Lane off Wilson Street. Police later received reports that a man had been shot and transported to hospital by private vehicle.

Officers visited the hospital, where the victim reported that he was outside a friend’s residence with several individuals when a man known to him entered the yard. Moments later, gunshots rang out. The victim fled and later discovered he had been shot.

His condition is unknown. Investigations continue.