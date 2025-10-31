Man shot on Cambridge Lane becomes 70th murder victim

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the 70th murder of the year after a shooting occurred on Thursday, 30th October 2025, on Cambridge Drive in southeastern New Providence, resulting in the death of an adult male.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers were notified of a male who had been shot and appeared unresponsive outside a residence. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and confirmed the victim had no vital signs.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after the victim exited the residence, occupants of a dark-colored Japanese-model vehicle allegedly opened fire before fleeing south onto Dover Avenue from Cambridge Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.