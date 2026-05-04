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Man shot multiple times walks to hospital after early morning attack

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 51-year-old man is recovering after being shot multiple times in an early morning incident in the Windsor Park area off Wulff Road on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026.

Police were alerted shortly after 7:00 a.m. when the victim arrived at hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to his left arm and right leg.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 3:00 a.m., the man was walking east along Wulff Road when unknown individuals opened fire, leaving him injured and unconscious. He later regained consciousness and made his way to the hospital on foot.

Medical personnel confirmed he sustained three gunshot wounds, including an entry and exit wound to the left arm, along with injuries to the right knee and leg. He has since been treated and discharged. Investigations continue.

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