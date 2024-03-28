Man shot & killed in Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot and killed on the island of Bimini around 12:20 Thursday morning marking the 36th murder for the year.

Initial reports indicate that around police were notified of gunshots being heard near a business establishment on Kings Highway in North Bimini. Upon their arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot injuries.

The victim was further examined by the district medical doctor on scene; however, he showed no signs of life and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this crime to contact police.