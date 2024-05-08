Man Shot in Fox Hill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-A man was shot in his hand in the Fox Hill area last night as police have warned about an increase in violence in that community following the murder of an alleged gang leader on Monday.

Police reported that they were notified by its Shot Spotter technology of gunshots emanating in the area of Fox Hill Road around 9:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate that the victim, accompanied by another individual, was walking south along Fox Hill Road, near a bar on Timothy Lane, when a dark-colored Japanese vehicle traveling in the opposite direction pulled nearby.

It is reported that two unknown gunmen emerged from the vehicle and fired shots in their direction, resulting in one of the victims, aged 41, receiving a gunshot injury to his hand.

The victim was transported to the hospital via emergency services for medical treatment.

On Monday Michael Fox was killed in Bain Town police described him as a gang leader and a member of the Outlaws criminal organization. Hours following his death a 68 year old man was shot and killed in Fox Hill. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Fox Hill MP and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said following discussions with the Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander, he was advised that an increase in violence from a perceived gang war would follow Fox’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department.