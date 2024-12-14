Man shot during home invasion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 48-year-old man was hospitalized on Saturday, December 14, 2024, after being shot during a home invasion on Forbes Street in Nassau Village.

Reports indicate that around 3:30 a.m., three masked men forced their way into the home, allegedly claiming to be Immigration Officers. When asked for identification, a verbal argument ensued, during which one of the suspects shot the victim.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body, was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.