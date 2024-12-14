Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Man shot during home invasion

0
SHARES
20
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 48-year-old man was hospitalized on Saturday, December 14, 2024, after being shot during a home invasion on Forbes Street in Nassau Village.

Reports indicate that around 3:30 a.m., three masked men forced their way into the home, allegedly claiming to be Immigration Officers. When asked for identification, a verbal argument ensued, during which one of the suspects shot the victim.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body, was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

Polls

How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture