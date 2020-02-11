Man shot during attempted armed robbery at Carmichael Road shopping plaza

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a storefront in the Flowers shopping plaza this morning.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles has confirmed one man has been shot during a standoff with police at Portraits-A-La Sawyer, but is reportedly in stable condition.

Videos of police officers responding to the scene as motorists and onlookers react to gunshots being discharged have gone viral on social media.

This is a developing story.

