Man shot dead while sitting in vehicle on Malcolm Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in New Providence are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a 34-year-old man dead.

Police were alerted by the ShotSpotter technology of gunshots being discharged on Malcom Rd west of Winder Terrace sometime around 2:28 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they discovered a man unresponsive inside a red-coloured vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).