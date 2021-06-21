Man shot dead outside Chippingham home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot and killed outside his home in Chippingham last night.
According to police, the victim was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood with apparent gunshot wounds.
The incident reportedly took place shortly before 9pm at Sydney Street, and the man was pronounced lifeless by Emergency Medical Services.
“Initial investigations revealed that the male had pulled up to his residence when a lone gunman approached him,” the police report read.
“A struggle ensued, the gunman was able to overpower the victim and shot him several times, fatally wounding him. The suspect then ran to a waiting vehicle and made good his escape.”
Investigations into this matter are ongoing.