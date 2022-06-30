Man shot dead on Pinedale Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot and killed on Pinedale Road last night

Superintendent Audley Peters said that officers responding to reports of a shooting shortly before 8pm found a man at the rear of an apartment complex lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

According to reports, two armed men shot at the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, while he was in his vehicle.

He exited in a bid to escape them, but the gunmen pursued him and shot him several times.

Police made their usual appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

Asked about the area and recent suggestions that shootings were not taking place in general hotspot areas, Peters indicated that the Pinedale area has been “historically volatile” due to the gang factions warring against one another.

But he was unable to provide a motive for the latest killing and said police will be led by the facts as they present themselves during the course of the ongoing investigation.

The incident pushed the country’s murder count up to 70 for the year.