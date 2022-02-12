Man shot dead in Pinewood Gardens

Victim saw gunman and attempted to run away

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot dead as he walked along Wild Guava Street in Pinewood Gardens on Thursday night.

According to Superintendent Audley Peters, the shooting took place around 11pm.

Responding officers found the victim, who was in his mid-20s, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police said initial investigations determined that the man was walking south along the road when an armed man approached him.

The victim saw the suspect and attempted to run away, but was shot several times before he collapsed in the street.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them, “whether it be an argument prior to this incident, whether it be some situation going on between these two persons”.

The killing marked the twelfth murder in The Bahamas for the year.

There were 11 murders in January, up over the nine murders recorded in January last year.

Asked about the trend of murders of late, Peters said details were sketchy at best at this time, but he continued to encourage conflict resolution.

He said police have also observed an increase in illegal firearms being seized.

“This week was a very successful one for us,” Peters said.

“We mounted an operation on Monday past that netted eight firearms in the first instance.

“The following day, our officers went in another community and arrested a number of persons for another firearm…

“Thanks to the assistance of the members of the public, who are no longer taking this foolishness on the streets and reporting those incidents to the police, we’re taking action and taking these firearms, as well as drugs, off of the streets.”

Police also reported two drug busts on Thursday.

Officers acting on information executed a search warrant of a vessel at Potter’s Cay Dock around 1am on Thursday and found 65 pounds of $65,000 worth of suspected marijuana in 10 brown taped packages.

Two men, including a Jamaican and a Bahamian, were arrested.

Later that day, officers in Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, searched a Honda occupied by two men and found a plastic bag containing four pounds or $4,000 worth of suspected marijuana.

The men were taken into custody and are expected to be charged.

Police also executed a search warrant of a Derby Road home on Thursday and discovered an imitation assault rifle, an imitation revolver and 100 rounds of ammunition.

A woman was taken into custody and was assisting the police with their investigation.