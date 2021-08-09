Man shot dead in front of home off East Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot and killed shortly after 8pm on Saturday, at a home on Odle Corner off East Street, according to police.

The man has been identified by family members as 34-year-old Gerveaise Anderson

Superintendent Synbrina Potter from the Criminal Investigations Department said officers received reports of gunshots in the area and, upon responding, found the body of a man lying in a yard.

Emergency medical services were called but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Potter said preliminary information revealed that two men were standing in the yard when a lone gunman approached and opened fire on the pair.

She said the victim collapsed to the ground and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Police could not indicate whether the other man was injured during the shooting nor whether any of them was a resident of the home.

Potter said police are still in the early stages of their investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance.

“We are appealing to members of the public, especially members of this community who may have information relative to this, to come forward as the information may be able to advance the investigation,” she said.

In July, National Security Marvin Dames noted that while overall crime for 2021 reflected an eight percent reduction compared to this time last year, there has been a 52 percent increase in murders and a 42 percent increase in armed robberies.