Man shot dead by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot dead by police Thursday afternoon during a “special operation” on Deans Street off Nassau Street, according to Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

When Eyewitness News arrived on the scene, onlookers appeared visibly upset with law enforcement, with some shouting obscenities.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime around 2:30 pm, Skippings said.

She also confirmed that officers were equipped with body cameras at the time of the incident and asserted that the footage would be used in the investigation.

His Majesty’s Coroner is conducting investigations into this incident.