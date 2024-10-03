Man shot dead by police outside business establishment on Blue Hill Rd

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – His Majesty Coroner is leading investigations into a police involved shooting that led to the death of an adult male, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, the incident reportedly occurred shortly after midnight at the junction of Blue Hill Road and Meeting Street.

Initial reports indicate that several patrons, after leaving a nightspot, re-entered the establishment to report that a male in a hooded jacket had just brandished a firearm.

Off-duty officers who were patrons of the establishment proceeded to the exterior, where they observed a male who matched the given description on Blue Hill Road and attempted to stop him, investigators said.

It is reported that the male produced a firearm and opened fire on the officers; in response, one of the officers produced his police service weapon and returned fire, fatally wounding the culprit, who subsequently succumbed at the scene, and his pistol was confiscated.

Investigations continue.