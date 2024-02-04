Man shot and killed while driving in Nassau Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man believed to be in his 20’s is dead after he was shot while driving a vehicle in the area of Matthew Street, Nassau Village Sunday morning.

According to police, shorty before 7 a.m the victim went to visit a resident and was approached by three gunmen who emerged from a light colored Japanese vehicle and opened fire with a high powered weapon.

The victim made an attempt flee the area but he collided into a neighboring fence. He suffered from multiple gunshot injuries about the body.

Police are making an appeal to anyone who may have any additional information to on this latest murder to contact 919 or 328- TIPS.