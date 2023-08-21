Man shot and killed outside his home off Cowpen Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 34-year-old man man was found shot to death behind the wheel of his vehicle outside his residence off Cowpen Road Saturday night according to police.

According to police, the victim who was a resident of Anna’s Way off Cowpen Road was reportedly sitting in his vehicle in the front of his residence around 8.30 pm Saturday when a gunman exited a dark coloured Japanese vehicle and shot him multiple times to the upper body.

The gunman reportedly then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene in a northern direction onto Cowpen road. EMS personnel responded to the shooting and examined the victim however no signs of life were confirmed.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have any information that can assist in apprehending the person responsible for this incident to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.

This latest homicide come son the heels of the discover of the body of a man found burnt beyond recognition in bushes in the area of Baillou Hill and Tucker Road early Friday morning. Preliminary reports indicate that a fire erupted sometime around 3:20 am in bushes in the area off Baillou Hill Road and Tucker Road. As a result, officers attached to the Fire Services Department responded and extinguished the fire. There they discovered the body of an adult male burnt beyond recognition. Upon subsequent searches of the area police found a discarded bloody t-shirt stained alongside expended ammunition.