Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Man shot and killed on Cowpen Road

0
SHARES
53
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man is dead tonight in the country’s third murder for 2025.

Police reported that ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in the Cowpen Road area around 10:30 p.m.

While police are still conducting their preliminary investigations, they understand that a burgundy Japanese vehicle approached an establishment, where an occupant opened fire on a patron, shooting the victim in the head.

An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred on Friday, January 24, 2025, shortly after 10:00 p.m.

ShotSpotter Technology alerted officers to multiple gunshots in the Cowpen Road area near Brian’s Way. Upon arrival at a business establishment, officers discovered an unresponsive male in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate that a vehicle arrived at the location, and an unidentified male exited, attempting to gain access to the business. After failing to do so, the suspect returned to the vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and opened fire on the victim, who was standing nearby. The gunman then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded, but the victim showed no signs of life. Investigations are ongoing.

Polls

Should governments have the right to ban social media apps, or does it violate free speech?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should governments have the right to ban social media apps, or does it violate free speech?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture