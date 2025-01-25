Man shot and killed on Cowpen Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man is dead tonight in the country’s third murder for 2025.

Police reported that ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in the Cowpen Road area around 10:30 p.m.

While police are still conducting their preliminary investigations, they understand that a burgundy Japanese vehicle approached an establishment, where an occupant opened fire on a patron, shooting the victim in the head.

An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred on Friday, January 24, 2025, shortly after 10:00 p.m.

ShotSpotter Technology alerted officers to multiple gunshots in the Cowpen Road area near Brian’s Way. Upon arrival at a business establishment, officers discovered an unresponsive male in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate that a vehicle arrived at the location, and an unidentified male exited, attempting to gain access to the business. After failing to do so, the suspect returned to the vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and opened fire on the victim, who was standing nearby. The gunman then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded, but the victim showed no signs of life. Investigations are ongoing.