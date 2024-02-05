Man shot and killed off Boyd Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A high-powered weapon was used by gunmen to shoot and kill a man believed to be in his 20s on New Providence Avenue shortly after 6 a.m Monday morning.

According to police the victim, was outside an apartment complex when gunmen approached accosted the man, shot him, and stole his vehicle.

Police reported that this is the third incident in three days where high-powered weapons were used to kill victims.

Concerns were expressed over how illegal weapons can enter the country and police officials said that a multi-agency and multinational approach is underway to crack down on gun proliferation.

This marks the 23rd murder of the year.