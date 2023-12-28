Police on the hunt for murder suspects after man shot and killed off Bernard Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in New Providence are searching for the occupants of a grey Nissan Note who reportedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 2 pm police were alerted via the ShotSpotter technology of the shooting, which took place on Monastery Street off Bernard Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the victim unresponsive, wearing blue pants and a blue shirt, with multiple gunshot injuries to the body. It is reported that the victim, was in the area of Monk Close when the occupants of a grey Nissan Note, opened fire on him.

EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Police are appealing to members of the public who may any information that can assist with the advancement of the investigation into this matter to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9975/6, or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.

Additionally, police are encouraging members of the public to make their best contribution to assist in the reduction of crime and the fear of crime by anonymously reporting persons in possession of illegal firearms and contraband.