Man shot and killed in Seabreeze

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man believed to be in his early 20s was shot and killed in the Seabreeze area shortly before midnight on Wednesday, according to police.

Superintendent Michael Johnson from the Central Investigation Department said officers responded to reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene but the victim was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to the public and anyone in the area who may have information on the matter to come forward.