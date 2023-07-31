Man shot and killed by fleeing gunman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead and a 23-year-old man of Foster Street hospitalized.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:30 am on Sunday on Peter Street, west of East Street. Reports indicate, that the 23-year-old man was standing on the outside of a residence on Peter Street when he was approached by a man dressed in dark-colored clothing who emerged from a nearby track road. The suspect reportedly fired gunshots in the direction of the victim, which resulted in the 23-year-old being shot in the thigh.

It is further reported that as the assailant fled the area, through the same nearby track road, he encountered two men whom he opened fire on. One of the men was unharmed; however, the second man, a 33-year-old of Peter Street was shot in the upper body.

Both victims were transported to the hospital via private vehicles, where the 23-year-old remains in stable condition. The 33-year-old, however, succumbed to his injuries.